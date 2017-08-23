 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Jennifer Lopez Has Walked Down the Aisle 3 Times

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that "she is a love addict" who has a "fear" of being on her own. It's no wonder she has been married a few times and has been in several other long-term relationships. Who remembers when she almost tied the knot with Ben Affleck? We sure do!

The 47-year-old has pretty much been in and out of a relationship since 1997, and there's nothing wrong with that; more power to her. She's a woman that knows what she wants and goes after it — she's the one who asked current boyfriend ARod out on a date. We are taking a moment to look back at the men for whom she has walked down the aisle.

Married: Ojani Noa
Married: Cris Judd
Engaged: Ben Affleck
Married: Marc Anthony
