3 Men Who Were Lucky Enough to Steal Shakira's Heart

One thing we've learned from Shakira's time in the public eye is that she is a girl who loves a good long-term connection. We've only seen her with a few men and only in relationships that last years on end.

She has never gotten married, but that's because she doesn't think it's essential. "I just don't find marriage a necessary step in a couple's life," she told Latina in 2014. And while you might only remember her with the father of her children, Gerard Piqué, there were a couple of men who came before.

This Is How Shakira and Gerard Piqué Fell in Love

Confirmed: Osvaldo Ríos
Confirmed: Antonio de la Rúa
Confirmed: Gerard Piqué
