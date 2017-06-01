 Skip Nav
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Are Officially the Most Romantic Celebrity Couple on Instagram
Breakfast
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Humor
5 Things You Better Not Put in Guacamole
Zoe Saldana
Sure, Zoe Saldana Is an Actress, but Working Moms Will Relate to What She Has to Say
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Are Officially the Most Romantic Celebrity Couple on Instagram

When Zoe Saldana and her hunky Italian husband aren't chasing after their adorable twins, Bowie and Cy, they're being downright romantic on Instagram. The duo, who have been happily married since 2013, definitely don't shy away from a little social media PDA — and we love it.

Whether they're celebrating a holiday together, enjoying a fun date night, conquering a red carpet, or even just cuddling at home, Zoe and Marco continue to redefine couple goals. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to relive some of their most swoon-worthy moments on Instagram. Then, take a scroll through their sweetest family pictures.

Latina Love Latina Celebrity Marco Perego Celebrity Instagrams Celebrity PDA Celebrity Couples Zoe Saldana
Latest Latina
