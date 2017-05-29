 Skip Nav
69 Adorable Moments Between Zoe Saldana and Her 3 Kids

When it comes to motherhood, Zoe Saldana keeps it real, letting everyone know it's not always a walk in the park but a wonderful adventure. The actress has opened up about having difficulty sleep training her older kids, the struggles of being a mom in Hollywood, and the work that's required to lose weight postpregnancy, but she also openly shares her happiest moments as a mom on Instagram.

And even though Zoe and her husband, Marco Perego, have yet to share a portrait of their twins, Cy and Bowie, or their newborn, Zen — always keeping their full faces out of sight — we can already say they're three of the cutest munchkins on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see all the creative and sweet ways Zoe and Marco have shared their babies' photos with us, including Zen's debut.

Join the conversation
Latina MomsLatina CelebrityMarco PeregoCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsZoe Saldana
