The 12 Best Sex Toys Found on Amazon

You can find everything from household appliances and clothing to brownie mix and bicycles on Amazon. But did you know the online retailer also sells sex toys? That's right.

You don't have to pop into a sex shop to buy your pleasure products — you can just scoot over to your Amazon account, choose from a variety of adult toys, and easily add them to your cart.

Not sure what to buy? Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer enormity of shopping on Amazon? We did the heavy lifting for you. Here are 12 of the best, most reasonably priced and highly rated sex toys you can buy on Amazon. Get your batteries fired up, because it's go time.

Womanizer Pro40 Sensual
$89
IMO G-Spot Vibrator
$39
Masturbation Sleeve
$20
Odeco Silicon Bullet Egg
$40
Svakom Echo Mini Rechargeable Luxury Women Clitorial Vibe
$38
Silicone Waterproof Dildo
$17
Arviddson Powerful Waterproof Mini Bullet Vibrator
$8
Wand Massager
$27
IMO Silicon Vibrating C*ck Ring
$26
Hot Wax Candles
$9
Prostate Massager
$29
Nipple Suckers and Clamps Kit
$15
NSFWSex ToysAmazonSex
