7 Weed Products That Will Get You High and Horny

Some things are just meant for each other, like peanut butter and jelly, cheese and wine, and weed and sex. When incorporated properly, cannabis can enhance your sexual experience and result in the most incredible orgasms. I argue that weed is an aphrodisiac itself because its effects include full-body relaxation, lowered inhibitions, and euphoria. I personally almost always experience heightened arousal as a result as well. Partner all that with the right environment and person, and you've got the ideal formula for amazing bedroom play. And even if you're not into THC-heavy products, we've got something for you ahead too. See seven weed products that will get you both high and horny.



4 Tips on How Weed Can Take Both Your Relationship and Sex Life to the Next Level Related