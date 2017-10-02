 Skip Nav
Romantic Comedies
25 Movies For a Hauntingly Hot Date Night In
Advice
Can Using Sex Toys Too Often Affect Your Ability to Orgasm? An Expert Weighs In
Women
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF
Nostalgia
59 Mermaid Costumes You'll Flip For
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Weed Products That Will Get You High and Horny

Some things are just meant for each other, like peanut butter and jelly, cheese and wine, and weed and sex. When incorporated properly, cannabis can enhance your sexual experience and result in the most incredible orgasms. I argue that weed is an aphrodisiac itself because its effects include full-body relaxation, lowered inhibitions, and euphoria. I personally almost always experience heightened arousal as a result as well. Partner all that with the right environment and person, and you've got the ideal formula for amazing bedroom play. And even if you're not into THC-heavy products, we've got something for you ahead too. See seven weed products that will get you both high and horny.

Related
4 Tips on How Weed Can Take Both Your Relationship and Sex Life to the Next Level

Hmbldt's Passion Pen
Foria Pleasure-Enhancing Spray
Yummi Karma's Love Potion #420
Blue Dream (Sativa-Dominant)
Blue Ridge Hemp Co. CBD Massage Oil
1906 High Love Chocolates
Girl Scout Cookies (Indica-Dominant)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWMarijuanaSex
Join The Conversation
Relationships
How This Woman's Raw Boudoir Shoot With Her Fiancé Revealed the Beauty in Herself
by Nicole Yi
7-Day Sex Challenge
Relationships
7 Days of Sex? You Can Do It
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Fan Art
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art
by Hilary White
Best Edible Massage Oil
Advice
by Nicole Yi
Tiny Sexy Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Tiny Tattoo Ideas That Are Insanely Sexy
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds