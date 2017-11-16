This Fall Engagement Shoot in Central Park Is Too Adorable to Handle

Taking your engagement photos in the Fall means you can really have fun embracing the season. Ann and TJ captured their couple's session in one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City: Central Park. The two walked through the gorgeous Mall where the leaves were just beginning to change color, then made their way to Bethesda Fountain for more romantic shots. Their whole album showed their love for each other and the city, and it turned out perfectly. See their adorable pictures!