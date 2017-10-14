 Skip Nav
Killer Costume Idea: Ursula the Sea Witch
Obsessed With This Creepy Wedding? Just Wait Until You See the Bride's Ghostly Gown

Laura gave her longtime friend and photographer, Nicholas Leitzinger, creative freedom when it came to shooting her eerie, vintage Fall wedding. "As a makeup artist and a fan of the antique and creepy, she allowed us to shoot darker than we normally get a chance to shoot and play with a side of our creativity we're usually holding back," said Nicholas. "Of course, that didn't take away from the absolute magic of the day."

Laura and Matt's nuptials was adorned with deep purple and ivory flowers, and lace. "The whole venue was covered in little white pumpkins, candles, and antiques, transforming the already lovely Flour Mill into something out of a fairy tale for the dark and beautiful," Nicholas said. The bride's ghostly crochet gown only added to the rest of the wedding's ambiance with long, flowing fringes hanging all along the arms.

See the gorgeous photos!

