Groom's Reaction to Seeing His Bride For the First Time Is Astonishing

Marissa and Rafael share a love for Mexico City and decided to host their destination wedding there. Their entire day was filled with so many incredible moments, including the couple's memorable first look. Rafael's reaction was one of sheer disbelief when he turned around to see his showstopping bride — it was priceless!

The two tied the knot at what couldn't have been a more stunning venue: the largest, oldest cathedral in all of the Americas. They later took the celebration to the Interactive Museum of Economics, which was decked out in decorations and colorful lights. It ended up being a total party.

See the beautiful photos!