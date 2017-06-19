 Skip Nav
This Intimate Wedding in the Tuscan Hills of Italy Is the Definition of Romantico

Adrian and Abby traveled all over the world together throughout their years of dating, so a destination wedding was a must. They loved the idea of traveling internationally to their wedding site, even if that meant it'd be just the two of them. To their surprise, their families told them, "We are going, too!" And lucky for the guests, the destination was incredible. The couple decided on a city they had been to before and fell in love with: Florence, Italy.

They were able to find a private villa in the Tuscan hills just a short drive outside of Florence, which was perfect for their intimate nuptials. With Spring just kicking off, lemons were beginning to ripen and flowers were starting to bloom — they really couldn't have chosen a better time of the year to exchange vows. Their closest friends and family who attended were having trouble holding back their tears as Adrian and Abby were both walked down the aisle by their mothers. Live musicians played during the ceremony, which was followed by an aperitivo, the Italian version of happy hour.

After taking in the incredible views and enjoying some appetizers and cake, the party then continued back in the city for a celebration dinner at a local restaurant. At the end of the night, the newlyweds strolled the streets of Florence and stopped for some gelato to end their special night on an even sweeter note.

See their gorgeous photos!

