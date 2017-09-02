We Love That the Bride and Groom Said Their Vows at the Place They Both Grew Up

Ashley and Bobby's Southern nuptials successfully incorporated traditional elements with more fun flair like mercury-beaded centerpieces to match their relationship. The bride envisioned an elegant wedding featuring a palette of ivory, champagne, and blush colors, which made everything from the wedding party's attire to the florals blend beautifully.

The gorgeous sanctuary where the couple said their vows was a very special place to them both. They had grown up there and came full circle on their wedding day. The celebration continued at the Civic Center in Biloxi, MS, which was transformed into a stunning space complete with special lighting and decor. The reception turned out to be a giant dance party that lasted all night.

See the photos!