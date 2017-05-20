 Skip Nav
25+ Planning, Style, and Life Wedding Tips From a Newlywed Editor
25+ Planning, Style, and Life Wedding Tips From a Newlywed Editor

This is what nobody tells you about planning a wedding: the entire process is all about decision-making. First, you make the biggest decision: should I marry this person? If the answer is "yes!," it moves onto should we have a wedding? Where should it be? When should it be? How much will we spend? Band or DJ? What will I wear? Who will do my makeup? Are mason jars just so 2013 or still cute? And it goes on and on.

After planning a wedding in 10 months and feeling satisfied with how it came out (OK, fine, it was magical!), I'd love to offer you the best tips I learned on my journey. (Expect a lot of hair and makeup advice, since I am POPSUGAR's senior Beauty editor).

Keep reading to discover every decision I made throughout the planning process to end up feeling like it really was the event of my dreams.

