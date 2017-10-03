Fun Engagement Shoot in Queens
Anybody Obsessed With Their Dog Like This Couple Will Love Their Fun Engagement Shoot
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Anybody Obsessed With Their Dog Like This Couple Will Love Their Fun Engagement Shoot
Both professional actors and dancers, Jan and Chris let their personalities shine in full force in their engagement photos. For the first part of the shoot, they wanted to include their adorable dog, Buddy, and captured some shots walking him around their neighborhood in Astoria, Queens. The remainder of the session was taken in Long Island, where the couple ended with a romantic sunset stroll.
See their photos!
0previous images
16more images