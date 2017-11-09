30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink

Everyone has that one girlfriend who is always ready to go for a cocktail, never fails to bring the best beer or wine to parties, can mix a drink like a pro, and can easily drink most people under the table (and if you don't have that friend, maybe it's you — no judgment!). Now that the holidays are almost here, you might be tempted to gift your booze-hound BFF with a bottle of Champagne and call it a day, but we have some other, more creative ideas in mind. Scroll through for 30 presents any drinker worth her margarita salt would love to receive.



