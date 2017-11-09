Funny Gifts For Alcohol Drinkers
30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink
Everyone has that one girlfriend who is always ready to go for a cocktail, never fails to bring the best beer or wine to parties, can mix a drink like a pro, and can easily drink most people under the table (and if you don't have that friend, maybe it's you — no judgment!). Now that the holidays are almost here, you might be tempted to gift your booze-hound BFF with a bottle of Champagne and call it a day, but we have some other, more creative ideas in mind. Scroll through for 30 presents any drinker worth her margarita salt would love to receive.
Day Drinker Cocktail Napkins Set of 4 in Gift Box
$36.99
from domino
Down For Whatever Glass - Set Of 2
$16
Blush Accessories Flask true ROSEGO
$39.99
from Target
W&P Design Travel Carry on Gin and Tonic Cocktail Kit (Set of 2)
$48
from 2Modern
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware - Set of 2
$25
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
from Kate Spade
Pop the Champagne Pillow
$80 $55.99
Rechargeable Multi-Colored Bottle Light
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
ellembee Home Move Over Coffee, This Is A Job For Alcohol Tea Towel
$12 $9.97
from HauteLook
Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Outfits Set of 3
$23.97
Easy Tiger Shake Shake Shake Cocktail Shaker
$40
from Bloomingdale's
Wine Glass Christmas Ornament
$12
Day Drinking Book 50 Cocktails For Mellow Buzz
$19 $15
from Asos
Chez Elle Booze Decanter
$54
from Bloomingdale's
Party Ice Luge
$16
Abaco Beach Company Mimosas Beach Hat
$85
from shoptiques.com
Brew Ha Ha! Beer Drinking Game
$30
0previous images
-1more images