30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink

Everyone has that one girlfriend who is always ready to go for a cocktail, never fails to bring the best beer or wine to parties, can mix a drink like a pro, and can easily drink most people under the table (and if you don't have that friend, maybe it's you — no judgment!). Now that the holidays are almost here, you might be tempted to gift your booze-hound BFF with a bottle of Champagne and call it a day, but we have some other, more creative ideas in mind. Scroll through for 30 presents any drinker worth her margarita salt would love to receive.

Mark & Graham Bar
Maple Wine Caddy
$19
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Bar
francesca's
Wine Game Graphic Tee
$24
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Tees
domino Napkins
Day Drinker Cocktail Napkins Set of 4 in Gift Box
$36.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Napkins
west elm
Faceted Brass Drink Table
$99
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Side & End Tables
Urban Outfitters
Down For Whatever Glass - Set Of 2
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Target Home & Living
Blush Accessories Flask true ROSEGO
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Guzzle Buddy Wine Bottle Glass
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
2Modern Decor
W&P Design Travel Carry on Gin and Tonic Cocktail Kit (Set of 2)
$48
from 2Modern
Buy Now See more 2Modern Decor
Books
50 Ways to Beat a Hangover Book
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Women's Fashion
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware - Set of 2
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Jonathan Adler
Pop Champagne Candle
$42
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Candles
The Glad Hours Fingernails sleep mask
$85
from austinmotelstore.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
UncommonGoods Pillows
Pop the Champagne Pillow
$80 $55.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Pillows
Suck UK
Rechargeable Multi-Colored Bottle Light
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Suck UK Decor
Sur La Table Drinkware
Chambong Mini
$25
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Drinkware
Sunglasses and Advil Kanye West quote mug
$19
from gofordope.com
Buy Now
HauteLook Kitchen Linens
ellembee Home Move Over Coffee, This Is A Job For Alcohol Tea Towel
$12 $9.97
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Kitchen Linens
World Market
Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Outfits Set of 3
$23.97
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Bar
Bloomingdale's Cocktail Shakers
Easy Tiger Shake Shake Shake Cocktail Shaker
$40
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Cocktail Shakers
Urban Outfitters
Wine Glass Christmas Ornament
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Books
Day Drinking Book 50 Cocktails For Mellow Buzz
$19 $15
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Desktop Decor
Blowfish For Hangovers pills
$12
from forhangovers.com
Buy Now
Rosanna
Chez Elle Booze Decanter
$54
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rosanna Carafes & Decanters
Casetify "Please Bring Me Wine" iPhone 7 Case
$40
from casetify.com
Buy Now
Buckle Tees
Chillionaire Tequila Tuesday T-Shirt
$24.95
from Buckle
Buy Now See more Buckle Tees
Urban Outfitters
Party Ice Luge
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
shoptiques.com Hats
Abaco Beach Company Mimosas Beach Hat
$85
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Hats
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Brew Ha Ha! Beer Drinking Game
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
