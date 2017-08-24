 Skip Nav
Star Wars
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colorful Star Wars Wedding
The 20 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones

When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die. But you get to f*ck a lot first. So . . . it's kinda worth it. The show is known for its gratuitous amounts of nudity and raunchy sex, so what better way to celebrate the new season of Game of Thrones than with a roundup of the wildest, weirdest, hottest, and most memorable sex scenes thus far? Go forth and be prepared for butts — lots of butts.

Missandei and Grey Worm's Sweet Encounter
Cersei and Jaime Have Tower Twincest
Khal Drogo and the Khaleesi: The Early Days
The Knight of Flowers Has Himself a Future King
Viserys Gets Off Before Getting Offed
Dany's Lesson
Daenerys Rides Drogo
The King of the North Gets Some Action Down South
Jon Snow Knows Some Things
Renly and Loras Pitch a Tent
Ros and Theon Make the Most of His Impermanent Appendange
Oberyn Wants His Cake and Olyvar, Too
The Red Woman, Gendry, and Leeches
Ramsay Makes It With Myranda
Oberyn's Orgy
Podrick Gets Aplenty
Stannis and Melisandre Conceive a Creature
Tyrion and Shae . . . Pretty Much Always
Loras Tyrell and Olyvar
Daario and Dany Don't
