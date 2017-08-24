The 20 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones

When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die. But you get to f*ck a lot first. So . . . it's kinda worth it. The show is known for its gratuitous amounts of nudity and raunchy sex, so what better way to celebrate the new season of Game of Thrones than with a roundup of the wildest, weirdest, hottest, and most memorable sex scenes thus far? Go forth and be prepared for butts — lots of butts.