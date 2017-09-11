 Skip Nav
Wedding
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials
Wedding
This Couple's Dog Was With Them Throughout Their Entire Wedding Day — Even at the Altar!
Advice
Why I Became Even More Independent After Saying "I Do"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons

We love seeing fandoms come to life in weddings. So we freaked out a little when The Bridal Suite & Special Occasion teamed up with vendors to create an epic Game of Thrones-inspired shoot in Bend, Oregon. Cosplayer Ty and her real-life fiancé posed as Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow at Sparks Lake, making us wish it would happen in the series — if the characters weren't aunt and nephew.

"Many brides to be, like myself, are getting more creative and daring when planning their wedding," said Ty. "We wanted to show that it is possible to have a nerdy wedding with a modern touch."

Along with an insane dragon wedding cake and real owl, there were also plenty of swords featured with the wedding guests, naturally.

See the awesome photos!

The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
The Bride in This Game of Thrones Wedding Looks as Badass as the Mother of Dragons
8
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding ThemesGame Of ThronesWeddingTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
by Caitlin Hacker
Kit Harington Wearing Very Tight Jeans
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
by Gemma Cartwright
Couple Gets Married at Planet Fitness
Wedding
This Fit Couple Got Married at the Same Place Their Love Story Began — Planet Fitness
by Hedy Phillips
Fall Wedding Hair Ideas
Wedding Beauty
40 Fall Wedding Hair Ideas That Are Positively Swoon-Worthy
by Emily Orofino
Firefighter Saves Wedding Dress From Hurricane Harvey
Wedding
This Firefighter Didn't Just Fight Harvey's Floods — He Saved His Fiancée's Wedding Dress
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds