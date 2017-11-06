 Skip Nav
16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy

LDRs mean you have to make every holiday and visit really count, so make sure you're gifting something from the heart this year. Whether it's something personalized or an item that will help you make the best out of your situation, your man is sure to appreciate one of these 16 gifts ahead.

Additional reporting by Ashley Paige

A Weekender Bag to Come Visit You in Style
Letters to Read When He Misses You
Alexa to Keep Him Company
A Portable Charger to Stay Plugged In
A Watch to Countdown the Minutes
A Beer-Making Kit to Keep Him Busy
An Instant Camera to Capture Your Memories Together
A Photo Album For All Your Memories
A Cookbook to Help Him Practice
A Map For Your Future Adventures
A Personalized Toiletry Bag For His Frequent Travels
A Monthly Snack Box to Satisfy Cravings
For the Daily Conversations
Gloves For Holding Hands in Spirit
A Mug to Think of You in the Mornings
A Selfie Case For Easy Sharing
Herschel
'Novel' Duffel Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$85
book
from target.com
$13
Amazon Echo Dot
from amazon.com
$50
RAVPower battery pack
from amazon.com
$50
this one
from etsy.com
$55
Urban Outfitters
Brooklyn Brew Shop IPA Beer Making Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$40
Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Instant Camera
from urbanoutfitters.com
$100
Urban Outfitters
Vintage Polaroid Photo Album
from Urban Outfitters
$14
Urban Outfitters
F*ck, That's Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well By Action Bronson & Rachel Wharton
from Urban Outfitters
$27.50
personalized scratch map
from etsy.com
$30
Cathy's Concepts
Monogram Travel Kit
from Nordstrom
$49
MunchPak
from munchpak.com
$23
Nordstrom Rack
DREAMGEAR Black Hang On Bluetooth Speaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$39.99$19.97
The North Face
Etip Gloves
from Bloomingdale's
$45
Cathy's Concepts
'Good Morning' Ceramic Coffee Mugs
from Nordstrom
$34
Saks Fifth Avenue
Snapstyk iPhone 6/6S Case
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$50$30
