16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy

Gifts For a Long Distance Boyfriend
LDRs mean you have to make every holiday and visit really count, so make sure you're gifting something from the heart this year. Whether it's something personalized or an item that will help you make the best out of your situation, your man is sure to appreciate one of these 16 gifts ahead.
— Additional reporting by Ashley Paige
Brooklyn Brew Shop IPA Beer Making Kit
$40
Vintage Polaroid Photo Album
$14
F*ck, That's Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well By Action Bronson & Rachel Wharton
$27.50
Monogram Travel Kit
$49
DREAMGEAR Black Hang On Bluetooth Speaker
$39.99 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
'Good Morning' Ceramic Coffee Mugs
$34
Snapstyk iPhone 6/6S Case
$50 $30
from Saks Fifth Avenue
