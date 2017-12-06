 Skip Nav
21 Fun and Silly Gifts For Boyfriends

When it comes to shopping for guys, humor is a foolproof way to go. Even if your boyfriend has everything, he won't mind a fun gift that makes him laugh when he opens it. Clothes and practical items can get predictable, especially if you two have been together for a while. So check out these 22 silly gifts he won't be expecting.

Thug Kitchen 101: Fast as F*ck
$15
from amazon.com
World's Okayest Boyfriend Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Sub Urban Riot I Need More Space Tee
$38
from suburbanriot.com
Drunk Stoned or Stupid
$17
from spencersonline.com
Urban Outfitters
How About No Sport Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Funny Matchbook Set
$7
from etsy.com
Urban Outfitters
Elf Santa Tee
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Binge-Watching Survival Kit
$21
from papersource.com
The Bob Ross Coloring Book
$17
from urbanoutfitters.com
Fun Love Coupons
$7
from etsy.com
Yolo Drink Hat
$10
from spencersonline.com
Urban Outfitters
Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Man Up! 367 Classic Skills For the Modern Guy by Paul O'Donnell
$15
from urbanoutfitters.com
Urban Outfitters
Pizza Boxer Brief
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Rugrats Holiday Sweater
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Funny Holiday Card
$4
from etsy.com
Current Boyfriend Keychain Tag
$16
from etsy.com
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Mini Beer Pong Travel Set
$35
from UncommonGoods
Urban Outfitters
6-Oz Graphic Flask
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Atari Flashback Handheld Portable Game Player
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Fast as F*ck Cookbook
World's Okayest Boyfriend Mug
I Need More Space Tee
Drunk Stoned or Stupid Game
Pizza Santa Socks
Literary Lites
Elf Santa Tee
Bae Keychain
Binge-Watching Survival Kit
Bob Ross Coloring Book
Love Coupons
YOLO Drinking Hat
Sriracha To-Go Keychain
Man Up! Book
Pizza Boxer Brief
Rugrats Holiday Sweater
Funny Holiday Card
Current Boyfriend Keychain
Mini Beer Pong Travel Set
Whiskey Business Flask
Atari Handheld Game Player
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGift GuideHumorHoliday
