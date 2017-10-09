 Skip Nav
21 Dope Gifts For Your Weed-Loving Best Friend

If your best friend is the biggest stoner you know, you can never go wrong with gifting something weed-related. We've found the dopest products, from stylish jewelry to classy smoking accessories, that even the moderate smoker will want. So, if you want to show some love to your best bud, treat them (or yourself) with one of the 21 gifts ahead.

Necklace
Funny Tee
Ashtray
Weed-Shaped Candle
Grinder
Rolling Tray
Book
Pipe
CBD Bath Bomb
Weed Storage Jar
Vaporizer
Rolling Papers
Storage Box
Cool Tee
Weed Travel Kit
Pins
Ring
Art Print
Stash Box
Lighter
Cannabis Candle
