25 Movies For a Hauntingly Hot Date Night In

Halloween is perfect for a romantic movie night in with a significant other. Jumpy thrillers mean more cozying up with a loved one, and we're partial to scary movies with a bit of heart to them (or at least a couple trying to stay alive together!). So if you're looking for an eerie movie with a hint of romance in it, we've rounded up a variety of slashers, campy thrillers, and straight-up horror flicks you can stream on Netflix for a hauntingly hot date night!

Heathers
Practical Magic
Corpse Bride
Sleepy Hollow
The Addams Family
Twilight
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Young Frankenstein
Laura
Beautiful Creatures
Queen of the Damned
Burying the Ex
Donnie Darko (Available Oct. 11)
The Craft
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
Gerald's Game (Available Sept. 29)
The Host
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Scary Movie 2
Vampire Academy
Coraline
The Loft
The Invitiation
The Awakening
Children of the Corn
