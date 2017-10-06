25 Movies For a Hauntingly Hot Date Night In

Halloween is perfect for a romantic movie night in with a significant other. Jumpy thrillers mean more cozying up with a loved one, and we're partial to scary movies with a bit of heart to them (or at least a couple trying to stay alive together!). So if you're looking for an eerie movie with a hint of romance in it, we've rounded up a variety of slashers, campy thrillers, and straight-up horror flicks you can stream on Netflix for a hauntingly hot date night!