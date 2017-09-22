 Skip Nav
30 Fun and Cheap Things to Do This Halloween

If you love Halloween, it's easy to go all out for the holiday and blow through your wallet in the process. But celebrating doesn't have to leave you completely broke by Nov. 1. You can still participate in all the spooky and sugar-filled activities on a budget and have fun while you're at it. See 30 cheap things you can do this Halloween ahead.

Drink pumpkin spice lattes.
Visit an actual haunted site.
Gut a pumpkin and toast the seeds.
Find your way through a corn maze.
Pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Jump around in leaves.
Experiment with spooky cocktails.
Pig out on Halloween candy.
Make your home into a haunted house.
Play around with dark makeup.
Watch scary movies all night.
Make mini pumpkin grams.
DIY Halloween decorations.
Have a pumpkin-carving party.
Bob for apples.
Tell ghost stories around a fire.
Go trick-or-treating.
Make dinner out of pumpkin ingredients.
Take a night hike with brave friends.
Roast s'mores.
Make a spooky Halloween playlist.
Take a spooky graveyard tour.
Bake Halloween-shaped cookies.
Scare yourself by reading thrillers.
Visit a pumpkin patch.
Bake pies.
Have a costume contest with friends.
Get creative with no-carve pumpkins.
DIY last-minute Halloween costumes.
Host a junk-food potluck.
