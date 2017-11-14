 Skip Nav
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Gift Guide
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hipster Ariel Marries Eric in This Fantasy Beach Wedding

Real-life hipster Ariel Traci Hines marries Prince Eric in this epically creative and stylish beach wedding shoot inspired by The Little Mermaid. Seriously, from the bride's dip-dyed gown to the tutu-clad bridesmaids — and don't even get me started on the shimmery tablescapes adorned with ocean-themed delicacies — this is the sort of magical big day Disney dreams are made of. Here's more about the shoot from the team who put it together:

Many children dream of their future wedding, and most of our romantic notions about love come from childhood dreaming with a cast of fairy tale characters. In the spirit of that romantic nostalgia, we are excited to share this amazing fantasy photo shoot. In the collaboration between Your Cloud Parade, (a hip online wedding marketplace), and Traci Hines (singer/designer), a hipster mermaid faux-wedding is brought to life. The vision behind this shoot was to re-create the classic "tail" (pun fully intended) of the Little Mermaid, and transform Ariel (modeled by Traci Hines) and Prince Eric (modeled by Leo Camacho), into a modern hipster wedding couple!
The magical team included shoot designer Cloud Parade's Lauren Coats, hair and makeup by 10.11 Makeup, delicious desserts by Sweet and Saucy Shop, and florist A Blooming Bud.

See the incredible wedding now, and to shop the "looks" and items from this shoot, get the full list of vendors at the end!

Related
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!
This Couple Totally Reminds Us of a Modern Ariel and Eric in Their Beach Engagement Shoot
The Bride in This Disney World Wedding Wore the Live-Action Cinderella Gown!
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
Photos by Mark Brooke Photography and Mathieu Photo
69
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding ThemesDisney PrincessesThe Little MermaidDisneyWedding
Walt Disney World
20 Disney World Restaurants That You Should Plan Your Entire Vacation Around
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How to Save Money on a Wedding
Budget Tips
130 Ways to Save Money and Still Have the Wedding of Your Dreams
by Tara Block
Gifts to Get a Second-Time New Mom
Humor
Here's the Gift Moms Really Want When They Have a Second Child
by Alessia Santoro
Beauty and the Beast Modern Styled Wedding
Disney
The Seating Chart in This Modern Beauty and the Beast Wedding Shoot Is Made of Books!
by Nicole Yi
Disney Socks Advent Calendar
Disney
Attention, Santa — Target Has Advent Calendars Filled With Disney Socks For $15
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds