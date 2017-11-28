 Skip Nav
This Woman Had No Idea That Their Couple's Photo Shoot Was Actually a Surprise Proposal!
This Woman Had No Idea That Their Couple's Photo Shoot Was Actually a Surprise Proposal!

Just days after Korey and Laura's four-year anniversary, he officially popped the question. But Korey teamed up with the photographer, who knew his sister, a whole month prior to their engagement to plan a special surprise. They were told that they needed a sweet couple for a styled session and had Laura's makeup and nails professionally done the day of. While the two posed for photos on Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach, CA, Korey got down on one knee and proposed. It was a total shock to Laura, and they couldn't have been in a more beautiful setting than on the mossy rocks by the ocean. They celebrated with an official engagement session the very same day!

See their photos!

