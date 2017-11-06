Mountaintop Engagement Shoot
This Adventurous Couple Shot Their Engagement Photos on a Beautiful Mountaintop
Being quite the adventurous couple, Lara and Chase wanted to show their love of the outdoors through their engagement photos. They captured romantic shots on top of Max Patch mountain in North Carolina, and they turned out beautifully. The gorgeous couple looked so smitten in their session that it's hard not to instantly fall in love with them. See their pictures!
