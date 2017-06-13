81 Ways to Watch Hot Guys Being Hot Tonight

Sometimes you just really want to watch superhot guys being sexy and shirtless — and we support that. In fact, we support it so much that we've rounded up more than 80 movies available on Netflix that feature the most smoldering eye candy around for a shameless movie night in. Some of these characters are being romantic, some are showing off their guns (and abs) in action movies, and some are pure evil (in a really hot way), but what they all have in common is, well, we want to jump their bones. I can't vouch for the quality of all these movies, but the actors starring in them aren't ugly. Pass the remote . . .



64 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month Related