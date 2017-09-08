The Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears
13 Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears That Are Cuter Than Zero
13 Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears That Are Cuter Than Zero
We know that the Haunted Mansion ride is even better when it's The Nightmare Before Christmas theme, and same goes for Minnie ears. So if you're obsessed with Jack Skellington and Sally, you might want to hide your wallet, because we've found ears inspired by the couple and movie. See 13 ahead that are even cuter than Zero the ghost-dog.
