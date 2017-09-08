 Skip Nav
13 Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Ears That Are Cuter Than Zero

We know that the Haunted Mansion ride is even better when it's The Nightmare Before Christmas theme, and same goes for Minnie ears. So if you're obsessed with Jack Skellington and Sally, you might want to hide your wallet, because we've found ears inspired by the couple and movie. See 13 ahead that are even cuter than Zero the ghost-dog.

Jack and Sally Halloween Ears ($44)
Nightmare Before Christmas Ears ($27)
Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Mouse Ears ($23)
Nightmare Before Christmas Ears With Spider Bow ($20)
Nightmare Before Christmas Purple Disney Mouse Ears ($25)
Imaginex Pumpkin King Ears ($45)
Nightmare Before Christmas Mouse Ears ($24)
Nightmare Before Christmas Mouse Ears ($30)
Faces of Jack Ears ($26)
Jack Skellington Minnie Ears ($15)
Jack Skellington Ears ($22)
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Minnie Mouse Ears ($30)
Jack Skellington Ears ($20)
