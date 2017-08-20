Can Vaginal Glitter Bombs Make Sex "Magically Delicious" — and Are They Even Safe?

From healing crystal dildos to intensifying weed lube, there are a variety of unexpected products to excite your vagina. However, Passion Dust Intimacy Capsules have been met with controversy by those who are all about glitter but just aren't sure about the idea of it "exploding" in their vaginas.

Mom of three Lola-Butterflie Von-Kerius created these self-dissolving capsules that are filled with flavored glitter in honor of her love for all things that sparkle as well as her hope to enhance the sexual experiences of others. According to its website, the pills ($7) should be inserted into a woman's vagina an hour before having intercourse. "As you become more aroused and as the capsules becomes increasingly warmed and moistened by your body temperature and natural vaginal fluids it will begin to dissolve releasing the sparkling, sweet flavored 'magicum,'" the website says.

Although the Texas entrepreneur said in a recent press release that she has already received thousands of orders for her erotic product, some worry about the safety of these "sparkalized" activated capsules. "Just because something is safe for your lips, for example glitter lip gloss, doesn't mean it is safe for the vagina," Dr. Jen Gunter, a Canadian gynecologist, wrote about the capsules on her website. "If [the glitter] isn't plastic and it's sugar, well, depositing sugar in the vagina lets the bad bacteria go wild. Studies looking at treating bacterial vaginosis with vaginally administered probiotics were halted because the glucose keeping the probiotics alive made the bad bacteria go wild. Could the vehicle be an irritant and cause a vaginal contact dermatitis? Yes and ouch. Think vaginal sunburn!"

According to its website, this nontoxic capsule is made with sucrose, vegetable, and gelatin-based products. The effects of Passion Dust can last for up to three days. "Passion Dust is a 'cosmetic' product by FDA standards and everything in the product has been certified as non-toxic by the FDA but is not FDA approved," Lola-Butterflie said in a press release.

"The FDA has not approved 'glitter' for use cosmetically but are allowing glitter to be used until the decide how it should be regulated. Ultimately it's a matter of personal choice and one woman's experience with a product does not make it a certain experience for another . . . I've never been one to tell people what they should do or shouldn't do in their bedroom. If you think vaginas don't need sparkle, to be shaved, trimmed, or vajazzled — don't do it. But, if you want to use toys, adornments or flavoring — that should always be only up to you."