Questions to Ask in a Serious Relationship
Do NOT Commit to a Serious Relationship Until You Ask These 38 Questions
When it comes to serious relationships, virtually no topic should be off-limits. Whether you've just moved in together, a baby's on the way, you're saying "I do," or any combination of the three — there are some things you just need to know. Ahead are 38 questions to ask your significant other as the stakes are raised in your partnership. Note: these range from mildly uncomfortable to a little, sort of, somewhat, totally and utterly cringeworthy. But no matter the inquiry, soldier on . . . if you have any hope for the future, you'll need to know the answer!
- What are your religious beliefs?
- What are you political beliefs?
- How do you feel about abortion?
- What is your ideal career?
- Are you in any debt?
- What's your income?
- How do you spend your money?
- How much is in your savings?
- What's your biggest pet peeve?
- How do you feel about monogamy?
- Do you have any fetishes?
- What are your porn habits?
- Are you comfortable with my family?
- Do I fit in with your family?
- Do you want kids?
- If so, how many, and when?
- What kind of parent do you think you'd be?
- Do you want pets?
- Where is your ideal place to live?
- Where is your ideal place to raise kids?
- Will we raise our children to be spiritual?
- Are you more comfortable with a nanny or daycare?
- What are your thoughts on recreational drug use?
- Do you feel comfortable prioritizing aspects of my family's culture, such as religion or language?
- Would you rather join our bank accounts or keep them separate?
- How are we going to split the bills?
- Do you gamble?
- How do you feel about marriage?
- What kind of wedding would you have?
- Are we going to keep our surnames?
- How much would you post on social media about our marriage?
- How much would you post on social media about our kids?
- Would you be willing to delete nude photos of me?
- Would you be willing to follow stricter internet account rules?
- Do you have any bad habits I should know about?
- Do you get jealous?
- Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- What's your ultimate deal-breaker?
Image Source: Kayla Coleman Photography