101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over — the Best of 2017!
Cozy Up With These 10 Steamy December Reads

Fuzzy blanket? Check. Hot chocolate (spiked or not — that's between you and your mug)? Check. How about an ereader full of stories to keep you warm long into the Winter nights?

If you're in need of a few hot and sweet reads to check out, I have the perfect Winter lineup this month filled with sinful alpha men, to-die-for hockey hotties, irresistible millionaires, and everything in between. Your November list better be complete, because this month's must-read list is calling all readers!

Slammed, Out Dec. 5
Now That You Mention It, Out Dec. 26
Sweet Life, Out Dec. 12
Shelter, Out Dec. 26
Twisted, Out Dec.26
Behind the Bars, Out Dec. 7
Torrid Little Affair, Out Dec. 11
Can't Let Go, Out Dec. 26
Sinful Empire, Out Dec. 19
Villain, Out Dec. 5
