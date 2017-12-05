Cozy Up With These 10 Steamy December Reads

Fuzzy blanket? Check. Hot chocolate (spiked or not — that's between you and your mug)? Check. How about an ereader full of stories to keep you warm long into the Winter nights?

If you're in need of a few hot and sweet reads to check out, I have the perfect Winter lineup this month filled with sinful alpha men, to-die-for hockey hotties, irresistible millionaires, and everything in between. Your November list better be complete, because this month's must-read list is calling all readers!