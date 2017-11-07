 Skip Nav
We Won't Judge You For Spending November Engrossed in These 13 Sexy New Books

It's officially November, and that means another sexy must-read list! And what better way to spend your November than with sweet bachelors, sexy CEOs, tough bodyguards, and so many more sexy men? I mean, is there ever such a thing as too much sexiness? I think not. This list will keep you busy all month long with 13 of the hottest upcoming releases!

Close Contact, Out Nov. 28
A Winter's Tale, Out Nov. 30
The Rivalry, Out Nov. 21
Pulled Under, Out Nov. 28
Always You, Out Nov. 28
A Rancher's Heart, Out Nov. 16
The Bachelor Contract, Out Nov. 28
Merger, Out Nov. 28
The Other Brother, Out Nov. 2
Wild Hearts, Out Nov. 14
Bodyguard, Out Nov. 14
Obsession Mine, Out Nov. 14
The Plan, Out Nov. 6
