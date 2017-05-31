Are You and Your Mom BFFs? Here's How to Know For Sure

Signs Your Mom Is Your Best Friend
I have no shame in telling you that my mom is my best friend in the whole world. Nobody knows me better than her, and now that I have gotten older it's easy to see how much we have in common. She's my biggest cheerleader, and I look to her for advice on a daily basis. I know I'm not the only one out there with an incredibly cool mother, so here's 16 signs that your mom is your BFF.