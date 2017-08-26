 Skip Nav
This Bride's Solange-Inspired Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Hit the Floor

Bria Shelton didn't have a wedding planner but she did have one woman influencing her wedding planning decisions: Solange Knowles.

The Delaware bride channeled Beyonce's sister throughout the six months that she planned her Wilmington wedding. "I'd describe my style as edgy, yet feminine; I've always opted out of tradition. I would rather be myself and different versus being something people expect me to be," Bria told POPSUGAR. "For this reason, I admire Solange. I believe she's been able to flourish in just being herself."

Bria incorporated Solange's unique vibe by opting for a cape instead of a veil and encouraging bridesmaids to pick out white ensembles, like Solange's bridal party did. "I wanted something sleek and modern," Bria said. "My guests were stunned and impressed that I had been able to pull off such a nontraditional look."

Although Bria and Eric wed in 2014, their photos are now going viral because of the day's daring yet flawless execution. "The morning of the wedding I could hardly imagine how everything would come together," Bria said. "However, the day was perfect, and I don't regret ANYTHING. When I look at the photos I see all the hard work, and I am reminded that the nontraditional route was so worth it!"

This Couple Channeled the Obamas For Their Swoon-Worthy Engagement Photos

Bria and Eric also included personal touches in addition to their style choices by trying to make their guests feel like they were getting to know the newlyweds throughout the day. "During our cocktail hour, our guests sat in theater-style seats with popcorn while watching a short documentary," Bria said. "During our reception, I serenaded my husband, and he set up a synchronized dance. Our guests left feeling emotional and excited for our union. They also felt very entertained without needing the dance floor all evening." Check out the breathtaking photos ahead!

