 Skip Nav
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
Disney
23 Group Disney Costume Ideas For Your Squad
Women
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
DIY
These Adorable DIY Mugs Are Perfect For an Engagement Gift
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Sexy Spine Tattoos That Will Give You Chills

If you're thinking about getting a sexy piece of body art, consider doing it down the spine for the fiercest results. No matter what you get inked along the vertebrae — whether it's a quote or a stunning floral design — it will look amazing. Backless tops? Game over.

We've looked for some of the hottest inspiration, and the ladies of Instagram did not disappoint. See 26 spine tattoo ideas ahead.

Related
42 Sexy (but Discreet) Tattoos For Women

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWTattoosWomenSex
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
by Hilary White
Anklet Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
28 Anklet Tattoos to Honor the '90s Girl You'll Always Be
by Catherine Conelly
Should I Elope?
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
Trump Flips on Afghanistan Due to Photo of 1970s Women
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Best Books For Women 2017
Women
Our Favorite Books of the Year (So Far) — You Won't Be Able to Put Them Down!
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds