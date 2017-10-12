9 Reasons Waiting to Be Intimate Can Actually Boost a New Relationship

When the chemistry is undeniable, it might be difficult not to jump each other's bones on the first date. And while there's nothing wrong with having sex right off the bat, there are some major benefits to holding off, at least for a little while.

We're not suggesting you enforce abstinence until marriage (that's completely up to you!), but if you've been having bad luck in the dating game lately, you may want to consider waiting to be intimate until you really see the relationship going somewhere. You might even be surprised at the ways it sets you both up for success in the long run. If you're not yet convinced, check out nine reasons delaying sex can actually help a new relationship.