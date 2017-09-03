8 Fan-Favorite Contestants From Bachelor Nation With Kids

There have been a lot of relationships between contestants over the years The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been on TV, but unsurprisingly, there are few lasting relationships as a result of the shows — and even fewer babies. However, some of Bachelor Nation's biggest fan favorites have graced our social media feeds with photos of their sweet little babes, and we can't get enough.

From the Sutters, who have been married for over 10 years, to newer couples that got their start on the reality show and some who found love after the cameras stopped rolling, these are everyone's favorite contestants with kiddos.