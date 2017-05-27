The 10 Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies

The Adiri Natural Nurser was one of our readers' favorite bottles for breastfed babies, but it leaked terribly, driving mamas searching for a new bottle.

Now ReliaBrand has introduced the new Adiri NxGen Nurser ($17), an updated and much-improved version of the original that uses a built-in, bottom vent system — no tubes or valves in sight — to create a pure flow of air into the bottle as baby drinks, preventing the nipple from collapsing and minimizing gas and painful bubbles.

Made from food-grade silicon and plastic, the new bottle can be filled from either the top or the bottom, making it a cinch to clean. However, while the new version did not leak nearly as much as the previous version, we did find that it left a bit of milk behind in the warming disk.