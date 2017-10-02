 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Our Favorite Gift Ideas That Grandparents Will Actually Love

Whether it's their first year as Grandma and Grandpa or they're old pros at the job, the major role that grandparents play in your kids' lives means they deserve an extraspecial holiday gift. Forget the cliché "World's Best Grandpa" t-shirt and ho-hum mug — this year, surprise them with the unexpected. Here are some of our favorite gift ideas that are sure to make Grandma and Grandpa smile.

UncommonGoods Baby & Toddler Books
Grandparent & Grandchild Letter Book Set
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Baby & Toddler Books
this sign that says it all
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nashelle
Women's Blue Quartz Initial & Heart 14K-Gold Fill Disc Necklace
$138
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nashelle Necklaces
Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
Stand Back Grandpa Is Grill in ' Apron
$14
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
extended family portrait
$83
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Grandparent Grandchild Activity Set
$38
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Whiskey Stones & Gift Set
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Coasters
Custom Map Coaster Set
$65
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Coasters
UncommonGoods Decor
Custom Map Pillow
$100
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
Grasslands Road® 12 oz. "Hello, My New Name Is" Grandparent Mug
$12
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Home & Living
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
beautiful blanket
$69
from shophighway3.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
A Grandparent's Journal- Experience and Advice
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
My Granny's Purse
$8
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Slippers
Men's Ugg Ascot Suede Slipper
$109.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Slippers
Buy Buy Baby Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Grandparents "The Best Gift" 4-Inch x 6-Inch Picture Frame
$24
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
custom bobblehead doll or figurine
$155
from etsy.com
Buy Now
personalized frame
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
iPhone lens
$100
from walmart.com
Buy Now
custom bracelet
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kim Seybert
Pleather Pups Coasters, 6-Piece Set
$60
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Kim Seybert Home & Living
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Classic Home Portrait
$375
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
photo tray
$100
from tarawilsondesigns.com
Buy Now
Cufflinks Inc.
Silver USB Cufflinks
$100
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Cufflinks Inc. Tech Accessories
222 Fifth
Set of 4 Adelaide Blue Appetizer Plates
$14
from Macy's
Buy Now See more 222 Fifth Serving Dishes
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
My Family Cookbook
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
Buy Buy Baby Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
About Face Designs T.G.I.F. This Grandma is Fabulous Plaque
$10
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
Wanderlust "T.G.I.F. This Grandma Is Fabulous" Mug
$15
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Kids' Clothes
Chronicle Books
"Letters to My Grandchild: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever."
$14
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Smittens Mittens Built For Two
$35
from smittens.biz
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
Scratch Travel Journal
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
handmade ceramic plate
$50
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mark & Graham Duffels & Totes
Elisabetta Slouch Handbag
$398
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Duffels & Totes
an iPad keyboard and cover
$79
from bhphotovideo.com
Buy Now
pocket-size Baby Notes book
$36
from graphicimage.com
Buy Now
wall plaque
$10
from buybuybaby.com
Buy Now
UGG
Classic Leather Tech Gloves
$110
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more UGG Gloves
photo clutch
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"Family of Oranges" Family Tree
$50
from minted.com
Buy Now
GiGi New York
Iphone Case Wallet
$115
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more GiGi New York Tech Accessories
UncommonGoods Drinkware
City Map Glass
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
west elm
Cube Terrarium
$49 $29.99
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Garden Decor
The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
My Grandma: Her Stories. Her words.
$9.95
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
leather bookmark
$34
from etsy.com
Buy Now
meaningful puzzle
$33
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Etsy Necklaces
Etsy Rose gold mom jewelry for her, names necklace rose gold necklace names, personalized grandparent gif
$122
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Necklaces
gorgeous candles
$120
from etsy.com
Buy Now
this gift
$24
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Carter's
Sweet Sparkle "Grandma's Little Brag Book" in Pink/White
$7
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Carter's Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
custom tea towel
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
customized hammer
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
family tree birthstone necklace
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
For the Sentimental Grandparent: Grandparent and Grandchild Letter Book Set
For the Grandparent Who Is Beyond Proud: Grandparent Bragging Zone Wall Plaque
For the Grandma Who Keeps Her Family Close: Nashelle Initial and Heart Necklace
For the Grill Master Grandpa: Grandpa Is Grillin' Apron
For the Grandparents Who Value a Personal Touch: Custom Extended Family Portrait​
For the Involved Grandparents Who Love Some Quality Time: Grandchild Activity Set
For the Cocktail-Loving Pop Pop: Whiskey Stones Gift Set
For the Grandparents Who Have Moved Around: Custom Neighborhood Map Coasters
For the Grandparent With Hometown Pride to Spare: Heather Jernegan Custom Map Pillow
For the Coffe- or Tea-Drinking Grandma and Grandpa: Grandparent Mugs
For the Connected, Tidy Grandparent: PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
For the Grandparents Who Take Their Snuggles Very Seriously: Custom Watercolor Blanket
For the Grandparents With Amazing Advice
For the Grandma of Little Girls: My Granny's Purse
For the Gramps Who Loves His Sunday Paper: Ugg Australia Ascot Slipper
For the Grandparents Who Appreciate Family Photos: "The Best Gift" Personalized Picture Frame
For the Grandparents With a Sense of Humor: Custom Figurines or Bobblehead Dolls
For the Long-Distance Grandparents: Long-Distance Love Frame
For the Family Photographer: Olloclip iPhone 5 & 5S Telephoto & CPL Lens
For the Fashionista Grandma Who Loves Her Jewelry: Three Generations Bracelet
For the Pet-Lover: Kim Seybert Pleather Pups Coasters
For the Homebody: Classic Home Portrait
For the Humble Bragger: Tara Wilson Designs Photo Tray
For the Tech-Savvy Grandpa: Silver USB Cufflinks
For the Hostess With the Mostess: Adelaide Blue Appetizer Plates
For the Grandparent Who Is the Secret Family Recipe Keeper: A Family Cookbook
For the Grandma Who Is Beyond Fabulous: A Sassy Wall Plaque
For the Grandparents Who Have a Way With Words: Letters to My Grandchild: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever. Book
For the Cuddly Grandparent: Smittens Mittens Built For Two
For the Globe-Trotting Grandparents: World Travel Journal
The Keeper of Family Cuisine: PH Pottery Recipe Plate
20
more images
Start Slideshow
ShopHoliday For KidsHoliday LivingMom ShoppingGrandparentsParenting Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday