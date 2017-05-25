 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Pregnancy
The 1 Major Thing I Didn't Give Up When I Found Out I Was Pregnant
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 128  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day

It's your little one's special day, so there's no stopping Mom when it comes to planning the perfect birthday bash. Kids wait all year to celebrate their big days, and with one of these amazing party themes, they're sure to have the best days ever. From parties inspired by glitter, sprinkles, strawberries, and lemonade to princess bashes of every variety to boy-perfect soirees featuring mad scientists, pirates, ninjas, and even construction cones, we've rounded up the best themes for the guest of honor! Keep clicking to find the party that best matches your little birthday boy or girl.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid PartiesBirthday Parties
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
ShiwangiPeswani1393614268 ShiwangiPeswani1393614268 2 years

Birthday parties are always special for kids as well as their parents and thus it becomes very important to organize it well and add lots and lots of fun. For some interesting birthday party games visit www.kittygroups.com

NikkiWills91814 NikkiWills91814 3 years
And the Harry Potter party should ideally point to Tikkido.com as well (http://tikkido.com/node/524). We migrated from Tradewind Tiaras to our new blog home at Tikkido about a year ago.
NikkiWills91814 NikkiWills91814 3 years
Thanks for including my daughter's butterfly themed birthday party! But the link is incorrect. Yes, I was featured on the fabulous Frog Prince Paperie blog, but the work is mine, and I have many more details and pictures on my blog starting here: http://tikkido.com/node/501 Please update.
alessiamagic99 alessiamagic99 4 years
Looking for an amazing magician at your party or any other special event? Look no further. http://www.philipandhenry.com/ - check out this website for bookings and availability with one of our very talented magicians. We have a magician for you all across North America, and put on the best, interactive, fun magician shows around. Book with us today!
GinoJum GinoJum 4 years
I've always wanted to have the best birthday party for my twins and still looking for the right party theme for them. hopefully this can really help me kids birthday parties nyc
tumbletastics tumbletastics 4 years
Birthday Parties present us with a lot of emotion, interaction, color and energy in a child's party. We can make it more colorful and enjoyable by choosing right birthday theme. Kids Birthday Parties Brisbane
14393181 14393181 4 years
Here is a new amazing way to arrange a birthday party in the comfort of your own home: From a story to a party. All the parties are based on a story that ties everything together, the activities, the crafts and the decorations and snacks. There are several themes to choose from and the parties can fit any budget. Go to: http://www.talescomealive.com and make a tale come alive!
Greengift Greengift 4 years
For a gardening activity kids will never forget..search TickleMe Plant Gift Box Set with it you can easily grow a real house plant that move and closes its leaves when you Tickle It! See video,,,its a game changer
JamiesMommy JamiesMommy 4 years
We just had a Turtle Themed Party for our daughter's 6th birthday. We found lots of great decorations, arts and craft ideas and even invited www.TurtleParties.com who brought real live turtles to the party. The kids had a blast!
Little3470180 Little3470180 4 years
What lovely children's birthday party ideas.   Really like the camping idea unusual theme which would be great for unisex parties - pity we don't get enough good weather here in the UK.   Will have to get our thinking caps on.    We are always looking for more ideas to theme our party bags too.  Suggestions anyone? Have a look at what we have so far http://www.littletreasurespartybags.co.uk
partyjunkie partyjunkie 5 years
This is a great gathering of " theme ideas". Lots of fantastic themes. If this were a 50 best parties as opposed to just a post dedicated to theme ideas... some other fabu theme ideas that could be here instead of many on the list that are over used.  I love the wizard of oz party by "Kate Landers Events" as far as beauty goes (although realize that is not what this post is about) The Anders ruff Lego party is the best lego party online. Some other beautiful looking parties within this list as well! Trying to make the connection between the "rainbow hotel party" and "Eloise" and how it relates to one another as far as theme goes. The first ever Eloise party I saw introduced on the internet and secondly I fell in love with was on TLC by I believe Serendipity Soiree. The hungry catepillar is a fun theme for the little ones and so is goldilocks and the three bears. All in my opinion of course.
Catherine2739015 Catherine2739015 5 years
We love this" Kate Landers Events" Party!
Food and Activities
58 of the Best Birthday Party Ideas For Girls
by Katharine Stahl
Gift Guide For 9-Year-Olds
Kid Shopping
The Best Gifts For 9-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Sensory Activities For Toddlers
Food and Activities
A Feast For the Senses! 9 Sensory Activities For Tots
by Lisa Horten
Food and Activities
15 Chicken Finger Recipes That Will Have Kids Asking For Seconds
by Marina Liao
Pool Party Cakes
Food and Activities
25 Pool Party Cakes That Make a Splash!
by Leah Rocketto
Things to Know Before Giving Birth
Pregnancy
10 Things to Know Before Giving Birth
by Rebecca Gruber
Best Makeup Setting Sprays
Makeup
10 Setting Sprays That Will Make Sure Your Makeup Can't Budge
by Emily Orofino
Mother-Son Dance Songs For Wedding
Wedding
Wedding Music Ideas For the Mother-Son Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Mother-Daughter Movies
Food and Activities
19 Films That Are Perfect For a Mother-Daughter Movie Night
by Emily Bibb
Easy Cookies to Bake With Kids
Food and Activities
7 Easy Cookies to Make With Your Little Baker
by Shari Wargo Stamps
Must-Have Baby Gear
Kid Shopping
100 Baby Products We Couldn't Live Without!
by Rebecca Gruber
Yellow Ladybugs Organization For Girls With Autism
Parenting
Mom Creates Party Planning Organization to Help Girls With Autism Feel Included
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds