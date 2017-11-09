Best Kitchen Gifts
21 Convenient Kitchen Gifts That Make Life Easier
Even the most enthusiastic home cooks can attest to the daily struggle of whipping up a fresh meal. Sprinkle in a demanding work schedule and kids and it becomes an even greater challenge, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to lessen the load. We've uncovered the hottest kitchen gifts that make everything from tackling a weeknight meal in minutes to making the perfect cup of cold brew a piece of cake. Whether you're looking to buy a big-ticket item for someone to treasure for a lifetime or a budget-friendly gift they would have never thought to buy, these products will become their go-to kitchen staples.
— Additional reporting by Erin Cullum
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker 6 qt - Stainless Steel
$99.95
from Target
Google Home Mini
$49
NutriBullet Pro NB90901 900-Watt Professional Series by
$149.99 $99.99
07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch
$39.99 $24.99
Professional Nonstick Fry Pan
$125 $89.95
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
$99.99 $74.99
from Kohl's
ZeroWater 8 Cup Stainless Steel Pitcher with Free TDS Meter (Total Dissolved Solids)
$39.99
from Target
11" Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill
$155 $49.99
from Bloomingdale's
The Smart OvenTM Convection Toaster Oven
$249.99 $199.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Waf-F10 Round Belgian Waffle Maker
$89.99 $59.99
Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor Silver
$185 $99.99
from CASA.com
CSB75 Smartstick 2 Speed Immersion Hand Blender
$64.99 $34.99
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Lemon Press
$13
