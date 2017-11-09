 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Convenient Kitchen Gifts That Make Life Easier

Even the most enthusiastic home cooks can attest to the daily struggle of whipping up a fresh meal. Sprinkle in a demanding work schedule and kids and it becomes an even greater challenge, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to lessen the load. We've uncovered the hottest kitchen gifts that make everything from tackling a weeknight meal in minutes to making the perfect cup of cold brew a piece of cake. Whether you're looking to buy a big-ticket item for someone to treasure for a lifetime or a budget-friendly gift they would have never thought to buy, these products will become their go-to kitchen staples.

Additional reporting by Erin Cullum

Target Slow, Rice & Pressure Cookers
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker 6 qt - Stainless Steel
$99.95
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Slow, Rice & Pressure Cookers
Baggu
Standard Triple Set
$35
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Baggu Duffels & Totes
Coffee Panda Cold Brew Maker
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Google Home Mini
$49
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Magic Bullet
NutriBullet Pro NB90901 900-Watt Professional Series by
$149.99 $99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Magic Bullet Blenders & Juicers
Presto
07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch
$39.99 $24.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Presto Indoor Grills
Bonavita Gooseneck Electric Variable Temperature Kettle
$100
from food52.com
Buy Now
Scanpan
Professional Nonstick Fry Pan
$125 $89.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Scanpan Fry & Saute Pans
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
$100
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Bakeware Sets
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
$99.99 $74.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Bakeware Sets
Target Kitchen Appliances
ZeroWater 8 Cup Stainless Steel Pitcher with Free TDS Meter (Total Dissolved Solids)
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kitchen Appliances
All-Clad
11" Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill
$155 $49.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more All-Clad Griddles & Grill Pans
Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$280
from target.com
Buy Now
Mikasa
Julie Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
$19.99
from Mikasa
Buy Now See more Mikasa Wine Glasses
Breville
The Smart OvenTM Convection Toaster Oven
$249.99 $199.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Breville Toasters & Ovens
Cuisinart
Waf-F10 Round Belgian Waffle Maker
$89.99 $59.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Cuisinart Kitchen Appliances
Cuisinart
Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor Silver
$185 $99.99
from CASA.com
Buy Now See more Cuisinart Food Processors
Cuisinart
CSB75 Smartstick 2 Speed Immersion Hand Blender
$64.99 $34.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Cuisinart Blenders & Juicers
OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma Can Openers
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Lemon Press
$13
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Can Openers
The Ringer
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Instant Pot
Baggu Standard Triple Set
Coffee Panda Cold Brew Maker
Google Home Mini
Magic Bullet NutriBullet Pro NB90901 900-Watt Professional Series
Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch
Bonavita Gooseneck Electric Variable Temperature Kettle
The Best Nonstick Pan
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
ZeroWater 8-Cup Stainless Steel Pitcher With Free TDS Meter (Total Dissolved Solids)
All-Clad 11" Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill
KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer
Mikasa Julie Set of Four Stemless Wine Glasses
Breville The Smart OvenTM Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Waf-F10 Round Belgian Waffle Maker
Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor in Silver
Cuisinart CSB75 Smartstick 2-Speed Immersion Hand Blender
OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler
A Multiuse Citrus Juicer
The Ringer
Start Slideshow
Gift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Target
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker 6 qt - Stainless Steel
from Target
$99.95
Baggu
Standard Triple Set
from shopbop.com
$35
Coffee Panda Cold Brew Maker
from amazon.com
$26
Williams-Sonoma
Google Home Mini
from Williams-Sonoma
$49
Magic Bullet
NutriBullet Pro NB90901 900-Watt Professional Series by
from Macy's
$149.99$99.99
Presto
07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch
from Macy's
$39.99$24.99
Bonavita Gooseneck Electric Variable Temperature Kettle
from food52.com
$100
Scanpan
Professional Nonstick Fry Pan
from Williams-Sonoma
$125$89.95
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
from williams-sonoma.com
$100
Kohl's
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$99.99$74.99
Target
ZeroWater 8 Cup Stainless Steel Pitcher with Free TDS Meter (Total Dissolved Solids)
from Target
$39.99
All-Clad
11" Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill
from Bloomingdale's
$155$49.99
Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
from target.com
$280
Mikasa
Julie Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
from Mikasa
$19.99
Breville
The Smart OvenTM Convection Toaster Oven
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$249.99$199.99
Cuisinart
Waf-F10 Round Belgian Waffle Maker
from Macy's
$89.99$59.99
Cuisinart
Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor Silver
from CASA.com
$185$99.99
Cuisinart
CSB75 Smartstick 2 Speed Immersion Hand Blender
from Macy's
$64.99$34.99
OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler
from amazon.com
$7
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Open Kitchen Lemon Press
from Williams-Sonoma
$13
The Ringer
from amazon.com
$15
Shop More
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools SHOP MORE
Williams-Sonoma
Giada de Laurentiis Ravioli Stamp
from Williams-Sonoma
$19.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Stuffed Hamburger Press with Lifter
from Williams-Sonoma
$16.95$13.56
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Watermelon Popsicle Slicer
from Williams-Sonoma
$10
Williams-Sonoma
Zoku Slush and Shake Maker
from Williams-Sonoma
$19.95
Chef'N
Citrus Juicer
from Williams-Sonoma
$24.95
Mikasa Wine Glasses SHOP MORE
Mikasa
Glassware, Set of 4 Cheers White Wine Glasses
from Macy's
$68
Mikasa
Closeout! Glassware, Set of 4 Cheers Colors Balloon Wine Glasses
from Macy's
$84$39.99
Mikasa
Cheers Balloon Wine Glasses 8 Piece Value Set
from Macy's
$102
Mikasa
Swirl Set of 4 Balloon Wine Glasses
from Macy's
$72
Mikasa
Cheers Stemless Wine Glasses 8 Piece Value Set
from Macy's
$102
Kohl's Bakeware Sets SHOP MORE
Kohl's
Food NetworkTM 7-pc. Ultimate Textured Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$99.99$74.99
Rachael Ray
Oven Lovin 5-pc. Nonstick Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$99.99$49.99
Pyrex
4-pc. Atlantic Blue Glass Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$19.99
Calphalon
Nonstick 2-pc. Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$26.99
Circulon
3-pc. Nonstick Bakeware Set
from Kohl's
$49.99$39.99
Baggu Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
28 Stocking Stuffers Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over This Year — All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
Travel
15 Items Under $50 You Need on Your Next Road Trip
by Sarah Siegel
Holiday Food
30+ Stocking Stuffers That'll Make Them Squeal With Glee
by Nicole Perry
Holiday Food
50 Ooh-Worthy Stocking Stuffers Under $25
by Nicole Perry
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
by Macy Cate Williams
Eco
This Is the Latest Eyebrow-Raising Way to Save Your Avocado Halves From Going Bad
by Anna Monette Roberts
Food News
Tyler Florence's Newest Technique For Mashed Potatoes Involves Something You'd Never Guess
by Sarah Siegel
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
by Krista Jones
Scanpan Fry & Saute Pans AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Product Reviews
10 of the Most Life-Changing Products We've Used in the Kitchen
by Erin Cullum
Food Shopping
I Finally Found the Perfect Pan and I'm Never Looking Back
by Anna Monette Roberts
Holiday Food
12 Big-Ticket Kitchen Items That Are Actually Worth the Expense
by Nicole Perry
Gordon Ramsay
The Only Cook in the World More Fierce Than Gordon Ramsay
by Anna Monette Roberts
Cuisinart Kitchen Appliances AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
The 12 Kitchen Gadgets You Can't Live Without This Summer
by Krista Jones
Kitchens
23 Products to Make Your Kitchen Look Pretty in (Millennial) Pink
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday Food
21 Gifts For Every Geek in the Kitchen
by Chelsea Hassler
Valentine's Day
50 Lovely Items For the Perfect Breakfast in Bed
by Kelsey Garcia
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fraichenutrition
1111lightlane
stellashops
thelushlist
Mikasa Wine Glasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alldolledupblog
alldolledupblog
amy_davidson
settingforfour
Target Kitchen Appliances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fortuitousfoodies
sandyalamode
simplestylingsblog
rayannlacasse
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds