This Little Boy Dressed Up as the Clown From It Will Haunt Your Damn Dreams

Remember when there were all those people running around dressed in scary clown costumes last year? Well, thanks to to a photo shoot done by Eagan Tilghman, there's a much smaller version lurking around. Tilghman, by the looks of his Instagram account, is so pumped for the remake of Stephen King's It to come out that he dressed up his 3-year-old brother, Louie, to look just like Pennywise — and the results are pretty amazing, if not legitimately terrifying.

Flip through his Instagram gallery ahead to see some of his scariest pictures.

