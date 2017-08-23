 Skip Nav
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
14 '80s Movies You NEED to Show Your Kids Today (and Not a Disney Movie in Sight)
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Genius Chore Chart Ideas to Get Kids Into a Routine

We know many of you would be kidding yourselves if you said you didn't do all or most of the cleaning around the house (we would be, too), but news flash, mamas: you don't need to be doing all the household chores on your own. Whether you're the type to never have thought to make your 3-year-old fill the laundry machine or you prefer to do things yourself (aka the "right" way), there are a million reasons kids should be helping out with chores on the regular.

To instill some routine in your household, check out these genius chore chart ideas for kids that cover everything from their daily personal hygiene habits to weekly tasks that need to be completed around the house. Whether your child is reward driven, enjoys stickers and other visuals, or just loves being a help to Mommy, one of these charts is about to change your life.

These Are the Chores Your Child Should Be Doing This Year Based on Their Age

