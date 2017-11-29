17 Hysterical Coffee Mugs Made For Moms Who Curse Up a F*cking Storm

There's no denying that mugs are just about the most basic gift on the face of the planet, but we just found a hysterical alternative that's exponentially better than all eight of those "Best Mom Ever" ones that are gathering dust in every mom's cupboard. Etsy is currently flooded with LOADS of curse word-adorned coffee mugs that are perfect for moms who swear like a sailor.

Though they may err on the side of slightly NSFW, they're sure to brighten any morning with every sip. Ahead you can shop our favorite picks, which any caffeine-loving, potty-mouthed mama would be thrilled to unwrap during the holidays.