Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
Baby's First Halloween: 82 Cute Costume Ideas
The 10 Best Learning and Education Toys For Your Child — All From Amazon
15 Halloween Costumes to Make From a Cardboard Box

Thinking of your child's next Halloween costume with him is fun and exciting, and along with awesome handmade costume options and go-to choices from big-box stores, you can also get crafty and make your own from something you probably have hanging out in the garage: a cardboard box!

These box costumes definitely stand out from the rest and are easier to put together than you think. Along with being really special, these costumes are eco-friendly and a great way to repurpose materials you already have hanging around the house into something way cooler for Halloween.

Read through for 15 cardboard-box costume inspirations.

Wheels Up!
Gears and Gadgets
Jammin'!
Wall-E
Minecraft
Stoplight
Police Box
Easy Fire Truck
Alligator Head
Box It Up!
Fly Away
Juice Box
Butterfly Wings
Do the Robot!
