This Dad's Reaction to His Rainbow Baby Being Born Is Beyond Moving

Every child's birth is full of emotion, but for parents expecting a rainbow baby, there's a unique set of overwhelming feelings that accompany the day of their baby's birth. Austin, TX, birth photographer Leilani Rogers is used to photographing all types of births, but this one in particular featuring the Madden family is giving us serious chills.

Hope and Hunter Madden may have just welcomed a baby girl, but the couple has been through a lot, having experienced loss due to miscarriage as well as infertility. Their rainbow baby's beautiful birth was photographed by Rogers, but more moving than the birth itself was Hunter's emotional reaction to holding his daughter.

"This is a story about a mom and a dad who went through loss and persistence to get their baby," Rogers captioned the stunning photo of Hunter holding his daughter on her Facebook page. "That tattoo on his chest was done after their first miscarriage, and now his daughter lies her sweet head against it. Both of them a reminder of triumph."

Rogers shared with POPSUGAR Moms her feelings during this emotional birth:

I knew [the couple] would be overcome with joy and relief the minute their baby girl was in their arms. I was anticipating it. They were very connected during the birth. Dad was very affectionate towards his wife. I loved every minute I spent with them. To be in the presence of such a supportive partner and strong woman (her labor lasted 40 hours!) was such an honor. I admit that I got choked up a few times as they expressed their feelings about finally having their rainbow baby. This work is so fulfilling.

The sweet dad's expression brought us to tears before we even learned of the couple's experiences leading up to that moment — it's a completely chill-inducing and gorgeous photo that we're sure the Maddens will cherish forever. Scroll through to see Rogers's other beautiful photos of the Maddens and their baby girl.