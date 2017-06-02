 Skip Nav
45+ Sweet Products For Kids Who Are Doughnut Obsessed

Doughnut Products For Kids

45+ Sweet Products For Kids Who Are Doughnut Obsessed

We're feeling a little bit doughnut crazy around here, and it looks like we're not alone. From toys and pajama sets to graphic tees and backpacks, the internet is full of products covered in glazed, frosted, and sprinkled doughnuts.

If your child and you are obsessed with those sweet, round treats, look no further than these 47 items they're going to love.

Instead of Cake Smashes, 2 Little Ones Chowed Down on Doughnuts in Adorable Photoshoots

1 "Donuts Make Me Go Nuts" Shirt
"Donuts Make Me Go Nuts" Shirt

"Donuts Make Me Go Nuts" Shirt ($17)

"Donuts Make Me Go Nuts" Shirt
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
2 Doughnut Purse
Doughnut Purse

Doughnut Purse ($28)

Doughnut Purse
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
3 Doughnut Tank
Doughnut Tank

Doughnut Tank ($25)

Doughnut Tank
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4 Soludos Donut Espadrilles
Soludos Donut Espadrilles

Soludos Donut Espadrilles ($43, originally $62)

Soludos
Donut Espadrilles
$62
from AlexandAlexa
Buy Now See more Soludos Girls' Shoes
5 Doughnut Garland
Doughnut Garland

Doughnut Garland ($39)

Doughnut Garland
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
6 "Whatever Sprinkles Your Donuts" Bodysuit
"Whatever Sprinkles Your Donuts" Bodysuit

"Whatever Sprinkles Your Donuts" Bodysuit ($10)

Freeze
Whatever Sprinkles Your Donuts" Short-Sleeve Bodysuit in White
$9
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Freeze Girls' Bodysuits
7 Big Mouth Chocolate Donut Pool Float
Big Mouth Chocolate Donut Pool Float

Big Mouth Chocolate Donut Pool Float ($14, originally $20)

diapers.com Beach & Pool Play
Big Mouth Chocolate Donut Pool Float
$20
from diapers.com
Buy Now See more diapers.com Beach & Pool Play
8 "Donut Kill My Vibe" Shirt
"Donut Kill My Vibe" Shirt

"Donut Kill My Vibe" Shirt ($24)

"Donut Kill My Vibe" Shirt
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
9 Doughnut Print Joggers
Doughnut Print Joggers

Doughnut Print Joggers ($22)

Doughnut Print Joggers
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
10 Pink Doughnut Baseball Tee
Pink Doughnut Baseball Tee

Pink Doughnut Baseball Tee ($25)

Pink Doughnut Baseball Tee
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
11 "I'm Just Here For the Donuts" Shirt
"I'm Just Here For the Donuts" Shirt

"I'm Just Here For the Donuts" Shirt ($25)

"I'm Just Here For the Donuts" Shirt
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
12 "Donut Worry" Print
"Donut Worry" Print

"Donut Worry" Print ($5)

"Donut Worry" Print
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
13 "Holey Donuts, Batman" Shirt
"Holey Donuts, Batman" Shirt

"Holey Donuts, Batman" Shirt ($22)

"Holey Donuts, Batman" Shirt
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
14 Doughnut Trucker Hat
Doughnut Trucker Hat

Doughnut Trucker Hat ($25)

Doughnut Trucker Hat
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
15 "Whatever, I'm Getting Donuts" Shirt
"Whatever, I'm Getting Donuts" Shirt

"Whatever, I'm Getting Donuts" Shirt ($17)

"Whatever, I'm Getting Donuts" Shirt
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
16 Doughnut Stamp
Doughnut Stamp

Doughnut Stamp ($9)

Doughnut Stamp
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
17 Doughnut Leggings
Doughnut Leggings

Doughnut Leggings ($40)

Doughnut Leggings
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
18 "Circle of Life" Doughnut Tee
"Circle of Life" Doughnut Tee

"Circle of Life" Doughnut Tee ($24)

"Circle of Life" Doughnut Tee
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
19 Doughnut Throw Blanket
Doughnut Throw Blanket

Doughnut Throw/Beach Towel ($13, originally $36)

Doughnut Throw/Beach Towel
$13
from jane.com
Buy Now
20 Donut-Print Backpack
Donut-Print Backpack

Donut-Print Backpack ($61, originally $81)

Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Bags
Terez Donut-Print Backpack
$81
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Bags
21 Pink Doughnut Leggings
Pink Doughnut Leggings

Pink Doughnut Leggings ($22)

Pink Doughnut Leggings
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
22 Donut Disturb Short Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee
Donut Disturb Short Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee

Donut Disturb Short Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee ($29)

Zappos Boys' Tees
The Original Retro Brand Kids - Donut Disturb Short Sleeve Tri-Blend Tee Boy's T Shirt
$29
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Zappos Boys' Tees
23 J.Crew Kids' Donut Iron-on Critter Patch
J.Crew Kids' Donut Iron-on Critter Patch

J.Crew Kids' Donut Iron-on Critter Patch ($6, originally $8)

J.Crew
Kids' donut iron-on critter patch
$7.50 $4.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Clothes and Shoes
24 Gap Donuts Sleep Set
Gap Donuts Sleep Set

Gap Donuts Sleep Set ($27)

Gap
Donuts sleep set
$26
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Pajamas
25 Giant Frosted Donut Snow Tube
Giant Frosted Donut Snow Tube

Giant Frosted Donut Snow Tube ($20)

Bed Bath & Beyond Outdoor Sports & Games
Giant Frosted Donut Snow Tube
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Outdoor Sports & Games
26 Doughnut Wall Decals
Doughnut Wall Decals

Doughnut Wall Decals ($35)

Doughnut Wall Decals
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
27 Baby Donut Shirt
Baby Donut Shirt

Baby Donut Shirt ($14)

Baby Donut Shirt
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
28 Rags to Raches Donut Tee
Rags to Raches Donut Tee

Rags to Raches Donut Tee ($45)

Rags to Raches Donut Tee
$45
from ragstoraches.com
Buy Now
29 Donut With Chocolate Frosting Beanbag Chair
Donut With Chocolate Frosting Beanbag Chair

Donut With Chocolate Frosting Beanbag Chair ($160)

Little Circus Stuffed Animals
Donut With Chocolate Frosting
$160
from Little Circus
Buy Now See more Little Circus Stuffed Animals
30 Heart Doughnut Onesie
Heart Doughnut Onesie

Heart Doughnut Onesie ($23)

Heart Doughnut Onesie
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
31 Vanilla Sprinkled Doughnut Pillow
Vanilla Sprinkled Doughnut Pillow

Vanilla Sprinkled Doughnut Pillow ($21)

Vanilla Sprinkled Doughnut Pillow
$21
from etsy.com
Buy Now
32 Donut Print Swim Trunks
Donut Print Swim Trunks

Donut Print Swim Trunks ($49, originally $65)

Bloomingdale's Boys' Swimwear
98 Coast Av Boys' Donut Print Swim Trunks - Big Kid
$65
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Boys' Swimwear
33 Shopkins Dlish Donut Slippers
Shopkins Dlish Donut Slippers

Shopkins Dlish Donut Slippers ($10, originally $20)

DSW Girls' Shoes
Shopkins Dlish Donut Girls Toddler & Youth Slipper
$20
from DSW
Buy Now See more DSW Girls' Shoes
34 Juicy Couture Baby Knit Donut Care Set
Juicy Couture Baby Knit Donut Care Set

Juicy Couture Baby Knit Donut Care Set ($30, originally $98)

Juicy Couture
Baby Knit Donut Care 2pc Legging Set
$98 $28.97
from Juicy Couture
Buy Now See more Juicy Couture Girls' Clothing
35 Donut Booties
Donut Booties

Donut Booties ($10)

Donut Booties
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
36 Donut Tee
Donut Tee

Donut Tee ($8)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Girls Donut Tee (Kids)
$7
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Girls' Tees
37 Donuts Printed Microplush Throw
Donuts Printed Microplush Throw

Donuts Printed Microplush Throw ($3)

Bed Bath & Beyond Girls Bedding
Donna Donuts Printed Microplush Throw from Thro by Marlo Lorenz in Pink
$32.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Girls Bedding
38 Donut Graphic Baseball Tee
Donut Graphic Baseball Tee

Donut Graphic Baseball Tee ($11)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Girls Donut Graphic Tee (Kids)
$10.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Girls' Tees
39 Carter's Donut Print Fleece Footie
Carter's Donut Print Fleece Footie

Carter's Donut Print Fleece Footie ($12, originally $20)

Carter's
Donut Print Fleece Footie (Toddler/Kid) - Print - 5T
$20
from diapers.com
Buy Now See more Carter's Girls' Pajamas
40 LÍLLÉbaby CarryOn Airflow Toddler Carrier in Donuts & Sprinkles
LÍLLÉbaby CarryOn Airflow Toddler Carrier in Donuts & Sprinkles

LÍLLÉbaby CarryOn Airflow Toddler Carrier in Donuts & Sprinkles ($150)

Bed Bath & Beyond Baby Carriers
LÍLLÉbaby® CarryOn Airflow Toddler Carrier in Donuts & Sprinkles
$149.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby Carriers
41 Learning Resources Smart Snacks Stack 'em Up Doughnuts
Learning Resources Smart Snacks Stack 'em Up Doughnuts

Learning Resources Smart Snacks Stack 'em Up Doughnuts ($30)

Learning Resources
Smart Snacks Stack 'em Up Doughnuts
$29.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Learning Resources Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
42 Hatley Sweet Donuts Pajama Set
Hatley Sweet Donuts Pajama Set

Hatley Sweet Donuts Pajama Set ($42)

Hatley
Girl's Sweet Donuts Pajama Set
$42
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more Hatley Girls' Pajamas
43 Donut Chef Hat and Apron
Donut Chef Hat and Apron

Donut Chef Hat and Apron ($38)

Donut Chef Hat and Apron
$38
from etsy.com
Buy Now
44 Donut Hairclip
Donut Hairclip

Donut Hairclip ($10)

Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
OOAHOOAH Kid's Donut Hairclip
$10
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
45 Donut-Print Collapsible Tote
Donut-Print Collapsible Tote

Donut-Print Collapsible Tote ($44, originally $58)

Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
Terez Donut-Print Collapsible Tote
$58
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
46 Doughnut Pillow
Doughnut Pillow

Doughnut Pillow ($16)

Doughnut Pillow
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
47 Kids Strawberry Donut Tunic Costume
Kids Strawberry Donut Tunic Costume

Kids Strawberry Donut Tunic Costume ($33)

Kohl's Girls' Shirts & Blouses
Kids Strawberry Donut Tunic Costume
$32
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Girls' Shirts & Blouses
48 Scented Anklet Socks
Scented Anklet Socks

Scented Anklet Socks ($6, originally $7)

LittleMissMatched
Girls 4-9 Little Miss Matched 3-pk. Scented Anklet Socks
$7.33
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more LittleMissMatched Girls' Underwear & Socks
49 Rags to Raches Donut Grow Up Romper
Rags to Raches Donut Grow Up Romper

Rags to Raches Donut Grow Up Romper ($45)

Rags to Raches Donut Grow Up Romper
$45
from ragstoraches.com
Buy Now
