Drew and Jonathan Scott Are People's Most Beautiful Brothers

The Property Brothers Post Hilariously Dorky #TBT Photos in Response to Their Sexiest Man Alive Nomination

Humbled to be included in @people's #sexiestmanalive this year... this was my first attempt at being sexy in my 20s. 😂😂😂#tbt #glamourshot

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on

It's not the gorgeous homes Jonathan and Drew Scott renovate on HGTV that are getting attention – it's the brothers themselves. The identical twins were just named to People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue under the Brothers section, alongside other genetically gifted siblings, like the Hemsworths, Glovers, and Francos.

Fans of the Property Brothers and Dancing With the Stars (on which Drew is a contestant this season) already knew that the duo was easy to look at, but in a hilarious set of throwback photos Jonathan and Drew just posted on Instagram, they reveal that it's taken some time to grow into their physique – and to learn that pairing socks and sandals is a major no-no.

Well, I was a ranch kid and didn't learn about the socks with sandals faux pas until years later... #TBT

A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, People's Sexiest Man Alive
