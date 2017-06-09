23 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds

Imagine a kids scooter that actually grows with them from ages 1 to 5. Kickboard USA's Micro Mini 3-in-1 ($115) does just that, thanks to the addition of a ride-on accessory that attaches directly to the scooter's bar. For the youngest riders, simply attach the O-bar and the seat to the scooter so tots can actually scoot around. When they're a bit older and ready to push off, remove the seat and just keep the O-bar to help them balance. And then, when they're around 3 years old, swap the O-bar for a T-bar, and watch them scoot like a pro. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving!