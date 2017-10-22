 Skip Nav
25 Gifts For Insomniacs That Will Make Them Excited to Sleep

What do you get the friend who has it all . . . except normal sleep patterns? There are several reasons your pal may not be getting a good night's sleep, but there are also some easy remedies that will aid in promoting a solid eight hours of slumber. We've pulled together 25 products that will, at the very least, make a dent in their insomnia.

T-We Tea's Cougar Tranquilizer
$15
Buy Now
Sleep Tight Weighted Blanket
$134
Buy Now
An Alarm Clock That Mimics Daylight
An Aromatherapy Candle
A Heated Blanket
A Dream Notebook
Aromatherapy Pillow
A Cashmere Hot Water Bottle Cover
A Sleep Headphones Eye Mask
A Sound Therapy Pillow
Cotton Pajamas
A Silk Sleep Mask
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Herbal Tea For Relaxation
A Memory Foam Body Pillow
Calming Bath Salts
Blackout Curtains
Essential Oil Diffuser
Essential Oils
Bath Oil
Pillow Spray
Bath & Shower Oil
A Damn Good Mattress
Linen Sheets
A Sound Machine
An Essential Sleep Kit
A Weighted Blanket
