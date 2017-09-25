 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
It Took Me 12 Months to Get Over Having a C-Section
All of the Halloween Movies You Can Stream on Netflix With Your Kids

Halloween movie marathons take over many television channels once Fall officially hits, but the major downfall to watching all of your favorite movies on TV with your little ones? The commercials. (Not to mention having to either DVR the movie or get your whole family in front of the TV and settled with blankets and snacks before the movie starts — godspeed.) There's a reason kids' shows don't have commercials in the middle of them — younger kids' attention spans aren't very long — but more than that, there's no bigger buzzkill than ad breaks when you're trying to have a cozy movie marathon with your family.

Our solution? Netflix, baby. Avoid ruining the illusion during a spooky family flick with the following movies that you can stream with your kids on Netflix this October (and beyond!).

Hotel Transylvania 2
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Spooky Buddies
Scooby-Doo
Coraline
The Addams Family
Corpse Bride
Young Frankenstein
Gremlins
The Sixth Sense
