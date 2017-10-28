 Skip Nav
31 Halloween Party Ideas Kids Will Love

Hosting a kid-friendly Halloween bash? Look no further for some spook-tacular ideas that will appeal to children of all ages and their parents. While candy and other sweets (we've got you covered more than 100 party-ready Halloween treat ideas) are a must, if you want to make your event truly memorable, it's time to think beyond the candy bowl. From cute ways to turn your home into a not-so-scary haunted house to games featuring monsters, mummies, and more, the following 31 ideas are sure to take your party from "boo" to boo-tiful! Get ready to impress all the little witches, superheroes, and princesses in your life!

Mummy Door
Monster Toss
Skeleton Backdrop
Silly (Not Scary) Food
Halloween Books
Mummy Mason Jars
Dangling Doughnuts
Bobbing For Apples
Mummy Pumpkins
Pumpkin Ring Toss
Balloon Spiders
Pin the Spider on the Web
Decoupage Leaves Pumpkin
Mummy Hot Dogs
Pumpkin and Skeleton Balloons
Witch's Brew
Doughnut Pumpkins
Monster Tote
Spooky Piñata
Barfing Pumpkin With Dip
Halloween STEM Games
Homemade Face Paint
Pumpkin Halloween Surprise Balls
Fang Cookies
Pumpkin Patch Stomp
Pumpkin Lollipop Holder
Mini Cat Piñata
Pumpkin Run
Skeleton Party Crackers
